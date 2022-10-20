Around 16,376 individuals will benefit from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced workers (TUPAD) as the Department of Labor and Employment MIMAROPA in the province.

According to the DOLE Palawan Field Office, an orientation was already conducted in Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities to provide the area of assignment, work details, and documentary requirements for the wages.

Each of the beneficiaries will receive a salary based on the prevailing minimum rate of P355.00 in the region.

DOLE added that each beneficiary will be provided with basic personal protective equipment (PPE) such as caps, facemasks, gloves, and long-sleeved shirts.

“The TUPAD beneficiaries will be engaged in community service for ten to fifteen days, such as waste clearing and segregation, declogging of canals, and cleaning of different areas in the community,” DOLE said.

They will also be enrolled in Group Personal Accident Insurance (GPAI) of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for insurance coverage.

TUPAD is a community-based program that helps people get back on their feet. It gives displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers emergency jobs for a minimum of 10 days and a maximum of 30 days, depending on the type of work to be done.

