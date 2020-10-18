16 new COVID-19 cases this week; 8 recoveries reported

Cuyo remains to be the town with the highest number of active cases in the province, with 12 new cases of local transmission recorded this week, all from one barangay.

This week, Palawan recorded a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases, with 8 recoveries reported from Monday (October 11) to Saturday (October 16).

Cuyo remains to be the town with the highest number of active cases in the province, with 12 new cases of local transmission recorded this week, all from one barangay.

The province is down to five towns with active cases, while the city currently has 24 active cases as of Saturday, 5:00 PM.

Puerto Princesa City also saw one new local transmission cases and two imported cases persons outside residence (APORs). Stricter quarantine measures are still in place to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Cuyo still takes the top spot for the town with the highest number of active cases at 62 as of Saturday, with a total of 97 recorded cases, already surpassing Coron’s 88 active cases. According to a chart published by the town local government, cases are concentrated in Barangay Cabigsing with 52 active cases in the area.

Coron is down to only 11 active cases as of Saturday. Town officials have announced the town’s gradual tourism industry reopening Saturday, beginning with Coron locals and eventually domestic tourists all over the country by December 1.

The towns that have remained unaffected by the pandemic are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Balabac, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)