Around 155 families from the municipalities of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española have graduated from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps on July 13.

Of the total count, 45 beneficiaries are from Sofronio Española and 110 are from Brooke’s Point.

During the graduation ceremony, Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedicto Jr. and Steve Manzul, the representative of Sofronio Española Mayor Abner Rafael Tesorio, expressed their continued support and commitment to providing aftercare services to the program’s graduates in order to prevent them from falling back into poverty.

According to testimonies from some of the beneficiaries, the 4Ps program has helped improve their lives, as their standard of living has genuinely increased. Through 4Ps, they were able to send their children to college, and some of them are now working and have professional careers.

The event was also attended by OIC Regional Program Coordinator Reji A. Pancho, Regional Case Management Focal Person Gerald Antonio, along with Social Welfare Officer Julie Ann Riva and Compliance Verification System Focal Eddie Cañete.