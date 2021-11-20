The Puerto Princesa City COVAC, in its effort to strengthen the “Teen Resbakuna” anti-COVID campaign, administered around 1,500 first doses of Pfizer vaccine to students of Palawan National School (PNS) on November 20 at the Abueg Gymnasium, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city COVAC tapped PNS as a vaccination site considering the number of its enrollees – now at around 10,000 students – and the large space and good ventilation of its campus.

Students were required the following: school ID or any valid ID, screenshot or printed copy of school certificate signed by their adviser, QR code from COVAC registration, and medical certificate for those who have comorbidities.

For Janah Kris, a 16-year-old grade 10 student, this school-based vaccination gave her more motivation to get vaccinated.

“Noong una po kinakabahan po ako tsaka hesitant, pero ngayon po na tapos na masaya kasi mas protektado na po ako at mas mataas na chance na makakalabas ako. Masaya rin na nakabalik ako dito sa loob ng school,” she said.

Parents and guardians who accompanied the students expressed gratitude to the opportunity given to their children to get protected.

Elma Yadao, a PNS teacher and a mother of a grade 9 student who was infected by COVID months ago and just got vaccinated today, shared that this program is beneficial especially for students who are hesitant to line in mega vaccination sites.

“At least dito makikita nila ang school, mga teachers at kaklase nila. Ako, yung anak ko talaga pinabakunahan ko na kasi added protection yan sa atin eh. Kami sa bahay fully-vaccinated na at ngayon pwede na ang teens, talagang pinunta ko na dito,” Yadao stated.

“Sana ganun din yung ibang parents natin. Sila mismo ang maging role model as mga anak nila sa pagpapabakuna,” she added.

The PNS administration encourages students and parents to get vaccinated for the safety of everyone as schools try to reopen limited face-to-face classes in the near future.

“Andaming nawala sa life ng mga kabataan ngayon sa iba’t-ibang aspeto. Iba pa rin if nasa school sila. Kaya naman kami dito sa PNS talagang nire-remind namin sila lalo na ang parents na pabakunahan ang kanilang mga anak para maabot natin ang herd immunity at di kalayuan ay tayo dito maka start na rin ng face-to-face, back to normal,” Kathryn Cambronero, head nurse of Palawan National School, emphasized.

As of now, the school administration, in coordination with the city COVAC team, is still in talks on the possibility of the activity to be made a series of vaccinations.