A 15-year-old boy stabbed and wounded a construction worker in a burglary attempt Monday morning, April 22, in Barangay Corong Corong, El Nido.

According to the police report, the victim, identified as Robert Santos, 35, was sleeping inside his barracks when a boy began searching for valuables among his belongings. When Santos awoke and started yelling, the boy attacked him with a knife and fled. He was later captured by responding police officers.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment, while the minor was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

A complaint for attempted robbery with violence is being prepared against the suspect.