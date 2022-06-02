This year’s Baragatan sa Palawan will feature the Palawan Pop Idol singing competition, for which the organizers have selected 15 finalists out of 52 who auditioned.

Organizers of Baragatan stated that the audition took place on May 27 at SM City Puerto Princesa, where individuals who auditioned had the opportunity to show their singing abilities.

“Masusing sinuri at sinala ang kwalipikasyon ng mga ito lalo na ang municipal residency upang mapabilang sa Top 15 finalists na magtatanghal sa Grand Finals ng kompetisyon na isasagawa sa Hunyo 21, 2022, sa ganap na ika-8 ng gabi sa Palawan Events Center sa Capitol Compound.

The Top 15 Finalists of the Palawan Pop Idol 2022 are:

Yvonne Decolongon – Municipality of Bataraza Liezel Dela Cruz – Municipality of El Nido Jake Quiocson – Municipality of Rizal Marwin Lopez – Municipality of Brooke’s Point Ella Dadivas – Municipality of Bataraza Annaliza Hamora – Municipality of Roxas Jaeceiyll Ashley Ocampo – Municipality of Rizal Mc Hillmerson Trinidad – Municipality of Narra Marwin Macola – Municipality of Dumaran Lennart Caseria – Municipality of Bataraza Marielle Escobar – Municipality of Narra Jozel Quiniano – Municipality of Española Marichu Ripalda – Municipality of Narra Rhede Nissi Fernandez – Municipality of Bataraza Kristine Ladag – Municipality of Española

On the day of Palawan Pop Idol, the organizers indicated through the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that they will participate in two categories: the Fast Beat Category, which will account for 40 percent, and the Contest Piece Category, which will account for 60 percent of their overall score.

“Ang tatanghaling kampeon ay tatanggap ng P40,000, habang P30,000 naman sa 2nd prize, at P20,000.00 para sa 3rd prize, samantalang tig P10,000 naman para sa consolation prize,” they said.

Aimee Sombilon can be reached at 0945-846-2009 and 0907-273-2447 for other details regarding the Palawan Pop Idol.