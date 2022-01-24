One of the most anticipated pageants in the province is officially back in the limelight to select the most phenomenal queen of Palawan.

Miss Palawan Charities Inc. (MPCI) announced on Facebook last Friday the kick-off of the pageant by releasing headshot images of 14 official candidates to compete for the coveted title of Miss Palawan Universe 2022.

“Queens in the making. Presenting to you the official candidates for Miss Palawan Universe 2022. Who will be the next phenomenal woman to shine the brightest, inspire the masses, and empower the Palaweño people?” MPCI said in its post.

Check out Miss Palawan Charities Inc.’s official Facebook page for the photos and mechanics for voting.

With this year’s theme “Shine. Inspire. Empower,” MPCI said it is committed to making the pageant not just a battle of beauty and talent but also a platform for respective advocacy and community service to flourish.

As part of this effort, MPCI organized a relief distribution activity on Sunday in Roxas, Palawan’s Barangays 1 and 2, which were severely impacted by Typhoon Odette.

Together with the Miss Palawan candidates and MPCI team, the Philippines’ representative to Miss World Eco-International 2022, Kathleen Paton, took part in the delivery and distribution of around 4,000 rice packs and 500 hygiene kits to the affected communities.

MPCI encourages pageant enthusiasts to support their other activities, such as the Denim Fashion Show on January 29 and the Iremaran Fashion Show, an event to showcase local textile and fashion designers on February 14.

The preliminary competition is set for February 18 and 19, while the coronation is on February 26.