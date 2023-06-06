Fourteen dance groups from various municipalities in Palawan have been chosen as finalists to showcase their dancing prowess at the final showdown of Indakan sa Baragatan Vol.3.

The event will take place on June 23, 2023, at 8 p.m., at the PGP Convention Center in the Capitol Compound. It is one of the featured activities of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival this year.

Here is the list of the 14 finalists of Indakan sa Baragatan Vol. 3:

AMBUSH (Narra) ANTI-GO (Cuyo) LEAGUE OF SPAIN (Sofronio Espanola) BPHM (Brooke’s Point) AS 1 FAMILY (Rizal) THE PHILIPPIANS (Bataraza) KALAHI EL KANA (Brooke’s Point) REVAMP EL NIDO (El Nido) TSL CREW (Taytay) INDAK TURISMO (Cuyo) THE COOLAB (Roxas) IGNEOUS (Aborlan) LGU KALAYAAN (Kalayaan) GITSA (Coron)

The selection of the winning groups for the final showdown will be based on the following criteria: Choreography (Mastery, Timing, Stage Presence & Showmanship) 30%; Music (Originality, Interpretation, & Relevance to the choice of Song) 20%; Performance (Confidence & X-Factor) 20%; Costume (Related to the routine) 20%; and Audience Impact 10%.

The Grand Champion will receive a cash prize of P40,000.00, while the 1st runner-up will be awarded P30,000.00, and the 2nd runner-up will receive P20,000.00. Consolation prizes of P10,000.00 will also be given to the groups that do not emerge as winners.

