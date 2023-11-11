From January to November this year, 14 youth residents of Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) have transitioned back to their respective communities, marking an important step towards their reintegration into society.

Among the 14, two were acquitted, five posted bail, two were released on recognizance, and five were provisionally dismissed.

Currently, 28 residents remain under the care of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), in alignment with Governor Dennis Socrates’s directive to assist them on their rehabilitation journey.”

“Lahat ng lumalabas sa center, kailangan ng court order. May mga pagkakataong acquitted sila sa kaso at may pagkakataon ding provisional dismissal o hindi na interesado ang complainant o ‘di kaya ay kulang sa mga prosecution evidence,”BPYC Center Head Danlyn Atanacio-Gutierrez explained.

For those proven guilty, the PSWDO provides programs such as the Diversion Program and Disposition Measure. These initiatives are based on the residents’ performance within the center, serving as a guide to recommend their return to their communities.

According to PSWD Officer Abigail D. Ablaña, regular Case Conferences are conducted not only at Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center but also at Lualhati Women Center.

These conferences discuss intervention plans and the progress of residents’ rehabilitation within the center.

“It is in this way that we can confirm if indeed the child is already ready for reintegration or discharge from the center. We determine where the child could be returned. Aside from the status of his/her case, we also need to consider the court’s decision,” Ablaña added.

During the Pre-discharge Conference held on Tuesday, November 7, two youths expressed profound gratitude to the social workers and staff of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) who guided and cared for them during their time at Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC).

One resident emphasized that he will never forget the assistance and concern shown by the BPYC staff.

“Sobrang laki na ng nagbago sa amin. ‘Di ko makakalimutan ‘yung mga (BPYC) staff na tumulong sa amin at hindi nagsawa sa amin kahit may katigasan kami ng ulo,” he shared.

The other youth vowed to his parents and the BPYC staff that he would strive to complete his education for a better future.

“Babalik po kami dito nang mas maayos, ‘di na katulad ng dati. Sisikapin po namin na makatapos ng pag-aaral at maghanapbuhay para magkaroon kami ng magandang kinabukasan,” he stated

Social Welfare Officer Keven Jezrah Dereal, who facilitated the Pre-discharge Conference, mentioned that the two youths were granted “Release On Recognizance.”

This means that although their cases are still under trial, they are allowed to return to the care of their families after undergoing a thorough evaluation and demonstrating good performance while at the center.

These two youths have also successfully completed Junior High School through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) while under the care of BPYC.

BPYC, under the Provincial Government of Palawan, serves as an institution providing social protection for children with legal responsibilities or Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL).