The Philippine Coast Guard reported that the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) completed a nine-day maritime patrol in the vicinity of Bajo De Masinloc, during which it spotted eight China Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels that repeatedly shadowed its movements.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela stated that vessels from the CCG, identified by bow numbers 3105, 3302, 3063, and 3064, closely trailed the PCG vessel over 40 times, with the closest approach being at a distance of 176 meters.

He said there were also four other Chinese maritime militia vessels present in the area of Bajo de Masinloc (also Scarborough Shoal).

“The CCG vessels [also] performed dangerous and blocking maneuvers at sea against BRP Teresa Magbanua four times, with the CCG vessels crossing the bow of the PCG vessel twice, recklessly disregarding the “Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea” (COLREGS) once again,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the PCG vessel professionally engaged both the CCG and CMM vessels through radio reiterating the clear and principled position of the Philippines in accordance with international law,” Tarriela added.

On February 1, the PCG deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua to the shoal, an area within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea.

Its mission was to perform maritime security patrols, hand provisions and supplies to the Filipino fishermen, and shield them from any harassment perpetrated by vessels from the CCG and militia.

Tarriela said the deployment is part of the PCG’s regular maritime security and patrol operation in the area to strengthen the country’s territorial rights over Scarborough Shoal and its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the surrounding waters as measured from the Philippine archipelagic baselines, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

He said throughout the nine-day patrol, personnel of BRP Teresa Magbanua closely monitored and supported 100 fishermen aboard 14 fishing boats conducting regular fishing activities in the area, which is a traditional fishing ground for Filipino fisherfolk, “consistent with national laws and the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea (WPS).”

He added that the crew of the vessel also distributed food packs and groceries to assist the fishermen, to which the fishermen expressed gratitude as well as to their presence which “enhances their confidence to continue fishing in Bajo de Masinloc.”

Last week, China claimed to have driven away the PCG vessel while conducting maritime operation in the area. The CCG also drove away fishermen from Scarborough Shoal even ordering them to throw back to the sea the shells that they have gathered.