The civil registrar-general of the Philippines revealed that more than 13,000 Palaweños currently lack birth records and have not yet been registered with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

It pertains to a subset of the 20,818 individuals identified by the PSA as those who still lack registration in both Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan, according to the 2020 Census of Population and Housing.

To date, the PSA has successfully registered 7,244 local residents through late registration and provided them with security papers, with waived fees.

“Dito sa Palawan and Puerto Princesa, meron tayong na-identify na 20, 818 na wala pang birth registration. Identified na ‘yan sila. Pwedeng may mga wala pa diyan–pero ito ‘yong mga nagsabing wala talaga silang birth registration. Ito ‘yong pina-process namin,” Usec. Claire Dennis Mapa said.

Despite ongoing mobile registration of PSA in partnership with local civil registrars and chief executives, the distance of island barangays in Palawan remains a challenge to visit households.

The number of unregistered individuals usually consists of members of indigenous peoples, vulnerable groups, and members of poor households. Mapa underscored the vital role of birth certificates in various transactions, such as in school, employment, and travel.

One of Mapa’s objectives in his visit to Palawan is to also discuss ways with local civil registrars to accelerate the registration of the over 13,000 unregistered locals.

Palawan’s 13,000 unregistered individuals are part of the country’s 1.2 million target. The census revealed that there are 3.7 million Filipinos who have no birth certificates. In partnership with local civil registrars, PSA’s birth registration assistance program tracked the location of 1.2 million unregistered Filipinos in the Philippines.

As of now, there are already 120,000 Filipinos registered, and the rest are being processed, Mapa said.

“I am very happy na the local chief executives are very supportive of the program. Naka-waive na ‘yong fees, talagang tulong para maipasok sila sa system at mabigyan sila ng birth certificate. On the part of PSA, ang commitment namin ay ina-accelerate namin ang pasok (sa system),” he said. (RG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)