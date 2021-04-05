13 new COVID-19 cases; 21 recoveries recorded during week of March 29-April 4

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan this week (March 29 – April 4), along with a total of 21 recoveries

As of Sunday (April 4), the province already has 30 active cases – 11 in Puerto Princesa City and 19 from the municipalities, according to the City Information Office (CIO) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

Busuanga has extended its “zoning containment strategy” in Barangay Salvacion on Saturday (April 3) for 48 more hours after five residents and one resident from Barangay Maglalambay tested positive in their confirmatory tests. Earlier, one resident from Salvacion also tested positive on Thursday (April 1). The town public information office did not state if the patients were close contacts of each other.

Aborlan is now COVID-free after seven patients, all classified as local transmission, all recovered on Wednesday (March 31).

Puerto Princesa City recorded two imported cases on Tuesday, then recorded one local transmission case on Wednesday. This time, the local patient was classified as an “index” case, or a patient who has no travel history or close contact with other COVID-positive patients. The 57-year-old resident of Barangay San Manuel was also confirmed to be intubated and in critical condition by the City Information Office (CIO).

Two more index cases in Puerto Princesa City were recorded on Friday, both females living in Barangays San Jose and San Manuel. However, the Department of Health (DOH) did not include the patient from Barangay San Pedro in their daily tally. It is unclear if this is because the patient took a saliva RT-PCR test instead of the usual swab test for confirmatory results.

Towns that remain without recorded COVID-19 cases are Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands.

