Law enforcement personnel stationed in Kalayaan municipality in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) guided back to the ocean around 128 sea turtle hatchlings in a bid to let them survive in their natural environment.

The first release of 88 newly hatched sea turtles took place on October 5 along the shores of Pag-asa Island, and the second of 40 hatchlings on October 10 on Panata Island, according to Coast Guard Station Kalayaan (CGS Kalayaan).

The activity is part of the municipality of Kalayaan’s turtle conservation program, which seeks to preserve threatened sea turtles in their natural habitat by caring for nesting areas and hatchling populations and raising public awareness.

The releases were made in coordination with the Coast Guard Security and Border Protection Unit (CGSBPU)-Palawan, Tactical Operations Wing West, 2nd Special Operations Unit Maritime Group, Kalayaan municipal government, Marine Battalion Landing Team-4, NICTS, and NIF-West.

About Post Author