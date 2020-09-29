12-year-old seabird rescued in Northern Mindanao

Bearing identification tag 0738 (BB 0738), the sea bird came from Tubattaha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) where it was barely a year old when park officials attached its numbered band.

A twelve-year-old brown booby (Sula leucogaster) was seen around 500 kilometers away from home, after it was rescued in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental in Mindanao.

Bearing identification tag 0738 (BB 0738), the sea bird came from Tubattaha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) where it was barely a year old when park officials attached its numbered band.

TRNP, in a statement Monday, said that bird banding helps researchers better understand the dispersal, migration, life span, survival rate, behavior, reproductive success, and growth of birds.

“BB 0738 was never sighted in Tubbataha in the intervening years. [On Sunday], it landed on the boat of Jundie Wabe, a fisherman in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental after flying 500 kms from Tubbataha,” the statement said.

The brown booby was seen by the DENR Misamis Oriental and was released in the wild on Monday afternoon.

TRNP called on to the public that should they find a seabird with a band (metal and/or plastic ring), report sightings to the Tubbataha Management Office through: telephone: (048) 716-1631; mobile: 0998-552-1174 / 0917-553-0909; email: tmo@tubbatahareefs.org or through their official Facebook Page @OfficialTubbataha; with the following information:

* The number is written on the band

* Time and place of sighting or recovery

* Circumstances of recovery (resting on boat or surface of the water, injured, etc.)

* Your name and contact number

