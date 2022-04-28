Police detained a 12-year-old boy in Puerto Princesa on Thursday after he stabbed and wounded a mentally unstable man.

The incident occurred about 10:20 a.m. on April 28 in front of Budget Home Depot along Rizal Avenue in Barangay Maningning, according to Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) chief and city information officer Richard Ligad.

Ligad said that when the boy was asked why he stabbed the victim in the back, he explained that it was because he had previously bullied and beaten him.

“Ayon sa nakuha nating interview sa bata, siya umano ay laging binu-bully ng palaboy at minsan na rin siyang binugbog at sinaksak din. Nang nagkita sila sa harap ulit ng Budget, naisipang gumanti ng suspek kaya nasaksak niya ito sa likod,” he said.

Friends of the young boy who accompanied him at PS 1 on Valencia Street said the victim, whom Palawan News will not name due to his mental state, frequently mistreats their group.

The 12-year-old suspect in the stabbing incident is seen in this photo while talking to a friend at PS 1. (PN file photo)

“Magkasama pa kami kagabi, natulog kami sa provincial hospital. Tapos dito kami kaninang umaga dito banda sa Valencia Street, hanggang yung isang tropa namin niyaya siya doon banda sa Budget, kasi mas malaki ang kita niya doon, nagpa-parking boy kasi siya,” one of the friends told Palawan News.

“Lagi din talaga yan siyang may dalang kutsilyo, yung parang marami po na may kasamang mga tools — gray po na may kulay brown. Lagi ko ngang sinasabi na tanggalin niya na sa katawan niya,” another friend said.

They also claimed that the victim had hurled broken bottles at them and assaulted their friend, prompting him to retaliate by attacking him in the back with a pocket knife.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Col. Salvador Tabi said under Section 6 of Republic Act 9344, or the “Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006”, children below 15 years old are exempted from criminal liability.

However, the minor shall be subjected to an intervention program pursuant to Section 20 of the Act, Tabi added.

The exemption from criminal culpability does not include immunity from civil liability, which must be enforced in accordance with existing legislation.