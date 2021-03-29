12 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Palawan during the week March 22-28

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan this week (March 22 – 28). As of Sunday (March 28), the province already has a total 50 active cases – 30 in Puerto Princesa City and 20 from the municipalities.

Bataraza recorded its first cases of local transmission on Wednesday – a 41-year-old male and a 7-year-old female. On the same day, a 41-year-old from Coron also tested positive and was classified as a local transmission case. The Coron patient was identified to be a close contact of four tourists who tested positive while vacationing.

The 70-year-old male foreigner from Aborlan died on Sunday morning, making him the first death for the town and the seventh death for the province related to COVID-19. His wife, daughter, and house helper, who also all tested positive, have yet to recover from the disease.

Busuanga officials have declared Barangay Salvacion a containment zone after three locals – two females aged 53 and 50 and one 56-year-old male – were announced positive on Sunday. The town’s public information office stated that there would be checkpoints and uniformed personnel patrolling the barangay’s entry points and that movement in and out of the area would be tightly controlled.

For Puerto Princesa City, the local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) imposed stricter health protocols citing an “alarming” surge of local transmission cases, some of which are unrelated to each other. Inbound air and sea travel was suspended from March 27 to April 4, while curfew hours were brought back to 10PM to 5AM.

The city also recorded a total of five new cases this week. One patient, an 81-year-old female from Barangay San Pedro, was identified by local officials to be unrelated to previous COVID-positive patients. Another patient, identified to be an employee of the Iwahig Corrections Facility, also tested positive upon their arrival in the city on Saturday after being recalled from their duty in Metro Manila. The patient’s classification, however, was not stated.

Towns that remain without recorded COVID-19 cases are Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands.

