11 new COVID-19 cases recorded between Jan. 4-10

Jan 11, 2021 Patricia Laririt and Jane Tumalac

Only one case of local transmission was reported this week on Tuesday, a 48-year-old male resident of Puerto Princesa City who traveled from Cagayancillo.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan during the week of January 4-10, while 12 patients were reported to have recovered.

Only one case of local transmission was reported this week on Tuesday, a 48-year-old male resident of Puerto Princesa City who traveled from Cagayancillo.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 20 active cases – 9 for Puerto Princesa City and 11 for the municipalities.

New cases were first recorded on Tuesday – namely, one for Coron, one for Rizal, six for Cuyo, and one for Puerto Princesa City. Two more cases were recorded on Friday, with one for Cuyo and one for Aborlan.

For recoveries, three were first recorded on Monday for Coron (one patient) and Puerto Princesa City (two patients). On Wednesday, Culion and Puerto Princesa City recorded one case each. Finally, on Friday, seven recoveries were reported in Puerto Princesa City.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan are the remaining Palawan towns without any reported COVID-19 cases.

 

