11 new active COVID-19 cases recorded in Palawan

Eleven new confirmed COVID-19 patients have been reported by Puerto Princesa City and the towns of Roxas and Dumaran, bringing the total number of “active cases” in the whole province to 67, total “positive cases” to 228, recoveries 156, and five deaths.

Taking to social media, acting information officer Richard Ligad said Wednesday that the city recorded seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising its total active COVID-19 new cases to 25 from the previous 18.

“Meron po tayong 7 na bagong COVID-19 cases dito sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. 1 ROF (returning overseas Filipino) at 6 na LSIs (locally stranded individuals),” he said.

Roxas town on Thursday also reported that it has two new active cases involving a 27-year-old male and a 31-year-old female locally stranded individuals. With the new addition, the town now has three patients undergoing treatment in its isolation facility.

Dumaran’s two new cases, on the other hand, is a 34-year-old female and a 47-year-old male LSI who arrived from Manila on September 7 via a 2GO passenger vessel.

“Ang rapid test na isinigawa sa kanila pagdating sa Puerto Princesa City ay lumabas na positive ang resulta kaya’t sila agad ay in-isolate, na swab test, at linagay sa Provincial Quarantine Facility sa city,” the Dumaran rural health unit (RHU) posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The RHU said both are “asymptomatic” because they are not showing any of the symptoms of the dreaded disease.

“Ang parehong indibidwal ay kasalukuyang walang nararamdamang sintomas ng COVID-19. Ngayong September 9, 2020, lumabas ang RT-PCR swab test results nila at positive sa SARS-CoV2-19 (COVID-19) ang sinasabing mga LSI,” Dumaran RHU added.

Contact tracing is now being performed by concerned LGU health officials to ensure that coronavirus will not spread to infect other individuals.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Loren Jane Tumalac, and Ruil Alabi)

