A person listed as the 7th Most Wanted Person at the Municipal level and ranked 10th at the Regional level (PHVI) was apprehended on Tuesday, December 12, in Barangay 2, Roxas.

Alias “Nonoy,” 44, residing in Barangay 1, Roxas, fell into the hands of law enforcement agencies in a joint operation carried out by Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Palawan, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Palawan, Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU) Palawan, Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) Palawan, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) Palawan, 401st B Mobile Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT) Palawan, and 2nd Special Operations Unit Maritime Group (SOU-MG).

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant dated December 6, issued by Judge Paul Bataculin Jagmis Jr. of RTC Branch 95, Roxas, Palawan.

Alias Nonoy faces charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of R.A. No. 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Presently, the apprehended individual is in the custody of Roxas MPS, awaiting proper disposition by the law.