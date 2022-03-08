A centenarian from Roxas municipality received cash incentives from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) recently under the Aid to Senior Citizens Program (ASCP).

Norberto O. Urbano, 107-years-old, of Barangay Dumarao received P10,000 from the PSWDO on February 24, a statement released Monday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) claimed.

The monetary benefit is in addition to the P100,000 that the national government provides to centenarians under Republic Act 10868, which honors them.

“Ito ay sa ilalim ng Aid to Senior Citizens Program ng naturang tanggapan. Maliban sa pagkakaloob ng nasabing insentibo, ang bawat centenarian sa lalawigan ay pinagkakalooban din ng tig P2,000.00 ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan kada taon sa tuwing sasapit ang kanilang kaarawan,” the PIO stated.