The City Civil Registrar helped a 102-year-old woman in Barangay Maryugon who was ineligible for centenarian benefits and privileges—including the P100,000 gift—by helping her secure the required birth certificate.

Apolinaria Arzaga Sumandal personally received her birth certificate and P10,000 incentive from the city government of Puerto Princesa on July 27 from assistant registrar officer Hazel Salazar and Office of the Senior Citizens Association (OSCA) president Rodolfo Valones.

According to the City Information Office (CIO), Sumandal, who did not have a birth certificate to qualify for centenarian benefits and privileges under Republic Act 10868, or the “Centenarians Act of 2016,” was helped by the City Civil Regristrar’s mobile registration of birth project for distant barangays.

“Nabigyan ng birth certificate si Lola Apolinaria dahil sa kanilang mobile registration nang ipinaabot sa kanilang tanggapan ang sitwasyon nito. Agad na binisita ng kanilang mga empleyado si Lola Apolinaria upang makausap at ma-proseso ang [kanyang] birth certificate,” the CIO said.

Under the law, living centenarians who reach the age of 100 shall be honored with a Letter of Felicitation from the President of the Philippines congratulating the celebrant for his or her longevity; and a Centenarian Gift in the amount of P100,000.

The CIO said Sumandal’s application to receive the centenarian gift had already been processed.

On the other hand, the provision of P10,000 to her is under City Ordinance No. 627, or the Senior Citizen Special Incentives Program, of the city government through the leadership of Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The ordinance provides that cash incentives should be given to 90-94 senior citizens (P2,000), 95-99 years old (P5,000), and 100 years old above (P10,000).

