Malacañang has issued a memorandum circular requiring all government agencies and instrumentalities to remain operational regardless of the COVID-19 alert level of the area where they are located.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 96 issued by the Office of the President, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said all agencies and instrumentalities of the government under Alert Level 1 “shall adhere to 100 percent on-site workforce.”

“This issuance is consistent with the de-escalation of certain areas in the country to Alert Level 1, and the release of an updated Alert Level System Guidelines,” Nograles said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) approved placing the National Capital Region and 38 other areas under Alert Level 1.

Other areas under Alert Level 1 are: Abra, Aklan, Angeles City, Apayao, Aurora, Bacolod City, Baguio City, Bataan, Batanes, Biliran, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Capiz, Catanduanes, Cavite, Dagupan City, City of Santiago, Davao City, Guimaras, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, Laguna, La Union, Marinduque, Naga City, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Puerto Princesa City, Quirino, Romblon, Siquijor, Tarlac, and Zamboanga City.

Under Alert Level 1, the IATF said there are no restrictions in terms of indoor and outdoor capacities. Everyone can undertake intrazonal and interzonal travel without regard to age and even comorbidities.

All establishments, persons, or activities are likewise allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at total on-site or venue seating capacity, provided these are consistent with minimum public health standards.

The MC 96 further provides that under Alert Level 2, Nograles said all agencies and instrumentalities must adhere to at least 80 percent on-site workforce, 60 percent under Alert Level 3, and at least 40 percent on-site workforce under Alert Level 4.

Under Alert Level 5, skeleton workforce on-site and the remainder under alternative work arrangements as approved by the head of the agency unless a greater on-site capacity is required in agencies providing health and emergency frontline services, laboratory and testing services, border control, or other critical services.

“The aforesaid issuance is intended to balance health considerations and the continuous delivery of public services, consistent with the updated Alert Level System,” Nograles said. (PNA)