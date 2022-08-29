- Advertisement by Google -

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains potentially distressing materials.

A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Rizal municipality after being dragged into the water by a crocodile while fishing with three other friends near a river inlet in Barangay Canipaan on Sunday morning.

According to Jed Tarbok, a local resident, the boy was attacked by a crocodile in knee-deep water around 9 a.m. on August 28.

“Bale nagkakawil lang po ang bata kasama ng mga kaibigan niya. Siya ay nakapatong sa bangka na nasa pampang. Pauwi na sila, then pagbaba niya lampas tuhod [na tubig,] doon na siya sinunggaban ng buwaya at hinila sa malalim na part ng ilog,” pahayag ni Tarbok.

Raw video of the river in Canipaan where rescuers are looking for the missing 10-year-old boy. (Video courtesy of Jed Tarbok)

Tarbok claimed that the wildlife lingered long in the river while the boy was in its mouth. When the water receded due to low tide around 4 to 5 p.m., the crocodile dragged the boy away from the bank of the river.

He also said that locals don’t believe it to be a saltwater crocodile because of its black color and the fact that it didn’t take the boy far enough away from the river.

“Di po yon saltwater crocodile, kasi kulay itim ang buwaya kaya siya ay nabubuhay lang sa ilog at sa looban ng ilog n’ya lang dinala ang bata from bukana,” dagdag nito.

“May tatlong tao na ang nabiktima, dalawa [na] ang namatay. Ang isa ay nabitawan dahil may dala itong itak pero nagkaroon yon ng sugat sa kanyang tagiliran,” Tarbok narrated further.

The family of the boy is hoping that rescuers might still be able to find his body with the help of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Rizal.

Bodjie Lorenzo, chief of the MDRRMO in the town, said they are on their way back to Canipaan to look for the boy’s body to return him to his family.

“On the way kami pabalik doon, para hanapin yong bata kasama ko yong mga taga Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), at Army. Nangangawil daw sila, pagkatapos mangawil, naligo sila kaya naatake ang bata,” he confirmed to Palawan News this morning.

He said this is the first attack in their record this year in Canipaan. “Mas marami pa ang population ng buwaya kaysa sa mga nakatirang tao doon. Ngayon, kung tama ang natatandaan ko, unang attack ito. Pero marami na nang mga nakalipas na taon.”

He also said that Rizal Mayor Norman Ong has directed him and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) to revive their safety awareness campaign in Canipaan in order to keep people safe from crocodile attacks.

