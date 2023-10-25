Ten percent of Palawan’s population are considered “true poor” or “chronic poor” individuals, according to a recent study by the social welfare department under its Listahanan program.

Shedding light on the poverty situation in the province, the study provides valuable insights into potential solutions for addressing this pressing issue.

The Listahanan study carried out an analysis on a diverse population, including a total of 1,207,172 individuals for Basic Welfare Services (BWS), 180,183 individuals for Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI), and 1,181 multi-sectoral respondents representing a range of stakeholders, including Less Advantaged Group (LAG) communities, local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in coastal, agricultural, and indigenous peoples (IP) communities.

Listahanan Regional Coordinator Ernie Jarabejo, who is also the lead author of the study, said Wednesday that upon implementing a three-level cross-indexing process across 16 Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and localized government programs, the results indicated that an average of 4.07-10.0% of the population fell into the category of true poor or chronically poor.

The terms refer to the “core poor” within and below the poverty line threshold. He said they are residents of Palawan experiencing true poverty that is more than a lack of financial resources.

“Sila yong nandoon pa sa ilalim ng poverty threshold—poorest of the poor. Ibig sabihin, they lack yong mga necessities na talagang mamuhay ng maayos at walang magawa para maremedyuhan ang kanilang sitwasyon,” he elaborated.

He said that the assessment was based on data from the program recipient database specific to Palawan province. Within this group of 16 BWS programs, a total of 382 individuals were identified as true poor, resulting in an average of 24 individuals per program.

Jarabejo said that Palawan presently has a population of approximately 1.3 million, and 10 percent of this total equates to 130,000 individuals. He stressed that assisting this segment of genuinely impoverished people should not pose a challenge, especially if the province and government programs prioritize the allocation of social funds.

“Identifying the true poor or chronic poor can help the government and other stakeholders to prioritize with urgency this core segment of poor among proxy means test (PMT) poor to gradually lessen and ultimately eliminate poverty by preventing the cyclic and generational poverty in the country,” Jarabejo said.

In this case, he said the government can target and deliver basic welfare services according to specific segments of poor with appropriate anti-poverty interventions that respond to individual, family or households per Capita income within and below the provincial and national poverty threshold.

Jarabejo emphasized that taking into account the information provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the 2021 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES, which shows that 15.7% (or 148,600) of individuals in Palawan are below the poverty line, it becomes evident that there has been a reduction in poverty levels.

However, the indicators used to identify the most impoverished Palaweños greatly influence the assessment of poverty levels.

Whether on the rise or on the decline, it is apparent that an important percentage of Palawan’s population continues to face persistent poverty issues, making efforts to help them an ongoing and difficult undertaking.

The study also found disparities in the coverage of social protection and social welfare and development programs and services across Palawan’s 433 barangays. These underline the need for a more precise targeting mechanism to ensure that government assistance reaches those who need it the most.

All 16 Social Protection and Social Welfare and Development Programs and Services have 245 and 185 geographic exclusion and inclusion, respectively, with a 314% rate of dispersion gap (RDG). Furthermore, it determined that an average inclusion and exclusion PMT error rate of 20%-38.53% for Listahanan 1 and Listahanan 2.

Geographic exclusion means that some programs are not accessible or available in certain areas, while geographic inclusion means they are accessible in other areas. This indicates that there is an inequality in the availability of these programs across different areas within the province.

The RDG highlights the extent of this, which means that the difference between the number of instances where programs are excluded and included is substantial, more than three times the total instances of inclusion and exclusion.

The average error rate for Listahanan 1 and Listahanan 2 also suggests that there are inaccuracies in identifying who should be included or excluded from these programs based on their socioeconomic status or means.

At the program level, Socpen2016c, Philhealth 2015, KALAHI 2016 and 2017, Pantawid 2015, localized Social Pension Lolo-Lola, ESGP, and SLP are the top eight programs with the highest error rate.

The error rates for inclusion and exclusion are inversely correlated; 3438% of Non-True Poor (NTPoor) individuals were classified as PMT poor, leading to the identification of 62-66% of NTPoor individuals when aiming for the true poor.

This finding is consistent with the NTPoor-PMT concentrations observed in the remaining 11 SPP samples, which vary between 18 and 30%. These numbers suggest that legitimate recipients of government SPPs are targeted with greater sensitivity to PMT rates by programs with the highest identified targets (TPoor) than those with the lowest.

Out of the 16 Social Protection Programs (SPPs) being carried out by both national and local governments in Palawan, none of these entities managed to encompass all 433 barangays throughout the implementation period. This includes even the most extensively implemented programs on a national scale, such as Pantawid Pamilya, KALAHI CIDSS, UCT, and PhilHealth.

“Halimbawa, ang danger kasi nito sa 4Ps sa maagang pinagradweyt, pero mahirap pa rin. That means social injustice—in other words disenfranchisement of the poor,” he said.

Jarabejo said this means that a family should not graduate from the 4Ps program, for instance, if one of their children does not yet have employment.

The choice of Palawan province as the study sample stemmed from its status as the largest province with the highest number of beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) nationwide.

“This is the very first time that a study discovered the chronic poor and the mystery of inclusion and exclusion errors in statistical targeting, program application, information technology gaps, policy intervention impact, and empirical evidence of distributional properties of targeting mechanisms,” Jarabejo explained.

The study’s findings were unveiled during the 7th Listahanan Anti-Poverty Symposium at the Filipiniana Hotel in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, coinciding with the International Observance of October 17 dedicated to the Eradication of Extreme Hunger and Poverty.

Listahanan, or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, is an information management system that identifies who and where the poor are nationwide of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The annual symposium hosted by the Listahanan-Mimaropa Regional Project Management Office (RPMO) is part of their regional roadshows to popularize and ultimately increase buy-in in data sharing of the results of the 2023 Listahanan 3 Regional Profile of the Poor.

This strategy aligns with the PSA’s 34th National Statistics Month celebration, featuring this year’s theme, “Accelerating Progress: Promoting Data and Statistics for a Healthy Philippines,’ and the United Nations observance theme, “Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity into Practice for All.”