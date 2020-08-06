10 new cases reported in Palawan’s high daily turnout

Cuyo town mayor Mark Delos Reyes, in a phone interview with Palawan News on Wednesday, said that all of their new cases were locally stranded returnees, eight of which were considered “close contacts” of previously reported cases.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Palawan on Wednesday, the highest daily turnout so far from RT-PCR tests on returning locally stranded individuals. Ten of the cases were from to island town of Cuyo and one was from Puerto Princesa City.

Cuyo town mayor Mark Delos Reyes, in a phone interview with Palawan News on Wednesday, said that all of their new cases were locally stranded returnees, eight of which were considered “close contacts” of previously reported cases.

“‘Yong walo kasamahan ng July 21, ‘yong dalawa dumating dito sakay ng Blessed Journey August 2,” Delos Reyes said.

The ten new COVID-19 patients in this island municipality included male returnees aged 27, 39, 19, 24, 44, and 43; and female LSIs aged 29, 1, 62, and 52.

“‘Yong dalawa na dumating nitong August 2 ay ‘yong 52 female at saka 43 males,” Delos Reyes added.

Cuyo town has a total of 14 active COVID-19 cases after two recoveries were also reported on Wednesday.

Delos Reyes assured the locals that the situation is being controlled despite the highest number of active cases in the Palawan province.

“Hindi naman nagpapanic mga kababayan namin dahil alam naman nila hindi nakakahalubilo mga un sa iba naka-isolate talaga,” Delos Reyes added.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Princesa, Dr. Dean Palanca, city Incident Management Team (IMT) commander, said in a live briefing Wednesday afternoon that the patient was a close contact of a patient who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 as they were seated together in a Philippine Airlines flight to Puerto Princesa.

The 12th active case is male “uniformed personnel”.

“Mayroon nga tayong isa pang kumpirmadong kaso. Isa itong male, 43 years old. Isa rin siyang APOR, o uniformed personnel,” said Palanca.

“Nalaman din namin na isa siyang close contact ng isa rin naging positive case. Sabay silang dumating noong July 29 sa isang flight sa Philippine Airlines, magkatabi sila sa eroplano,” he added.

The Palawan province currently has 50 active cases. It’s total since the pandemic stands at 117, with 66 recoveries, and one death.

Of the active cases, 12 are in Puerto Princesa while 38 are from different municipalities in Palawan.

(With reports from Patricia Laririt, Ruth Rodriguez, and Jane Tumalac)

