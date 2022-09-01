- Advertisement by Google -

Ten most wanted persons and 32 other wanted persons were arrested by the provincial police through its “One Time, Big Time” province-wide simultaneous man-hunt operations, the police office reported Wednesday, August 31.

According to a press release, the crackdown is in response to the region-wide one-day simultaneous police operations and is the result of the combined efforts of all PPO units across the province.

10 Most Wanted Persons were identified as follows:

Christian Adier Casablanca, 33 years old, Rank Number 4 Provincial Level for the crime of rape and arrested in Taytay, Palawan; Bryan Bascia Dadosano, 40 years old, Rank Number 3 Municipal Level for the crime of Acts of Lasciviousness (2 counts) and arrested in Culion, Palawan; Rocky Chavez Sebido, 42 yeras old, Rank Number 10 Municipal Level for the crime of Rape, arrested in Narra, Palawan; Ronnie Perez Oroso, 31 years old, Rank Number 2 Regional Level for the crime of Rape by Sexual Assault and Rape (20 counts) arrested in Quezon, Palawan; Ruben Ramirez Macahilig Jr, 34 years old, Rank Number 1 Municipal Level for the crime of Rape by Sexual Assault, arrested in Taytay, Palawan; Ninoy Maning Liwas, 35 years old, Rank Number 1 Municipal Level, Ranked Number 3 Provincial Level for the crime of Rape (2 counts), arrested in Rizal, Palawan; Mark Anthony Casiano Layson, 30 years old, Most Wanted Person of Malabon City for the crime of Murder, arrested in Taytay, Palawan; Jan-jan Casiano Layson, 29 years old, Most Wanted Person of Malabon City for the crime of Murder, arrested in Taytay, Palawan; Marlon Casiano Layson, 42, years old, Most Wanted Person of Malabon City for the crime of Murder, arrested in Taytay, Palawan; and Renante Abrasada, 35 years old, Rank Number 1 Municipal Level, Rank Number 1 Provincial Level for the crime of Rape, arrested in Coron, Palawan.

The 32 Other Wanted Persons were identified as follows:

- Advertisement -

Joey Delfin Ramos, 51 years old, arrested for the crime of Statutory Rape in relation to sec 5(b) of RA 7610, arrested in Sofronio Espanola, Palawan; Antonio Miranda Cervancia, 45 years old, arrested for the crime of Violation of Chainsaw Act of 2002 sec 7(4) of RA 9175, arrested in Brooke’s Point, Palawan; Romeo Tindog Cayao, 20 years old, arrested for the crime of Serious Physical Injuries, arrested in Cagayancillo, Palawan; 17-year-old minor, arrested for the crime of Serious Physical Injuries, arrested in Cagayancillo, Palawan; Laurence John Geguira Ortiz, 24 years old, arrested for the crime of Robbery with Force Upon Things (Art.299, para (a)(1) of RPC, arrested in Bataraza, Palawan; Alusin Mohammad Diala, 34 years old, arrested of the Violation of Philippine Fisheries Code sec 92(a) of RA 10654; arrested in Balabac, Palawan; Al Mohammad Diala, 22 years old, arrested of the Violation of Philippine Fisheries Code sec 92(a) of RA 10654; arrested in Balabac, Palawan; Kevin Salvane Fuentes, 22 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 5(g) of RA 9262, arrested in Narra, Palawan; Jerly Isnot Ibno, 37 years old, arrested for Violation of Chainsaw Act of 2002 sec 7(4) of RA 9175, arrested in Bataraza, Palawan; Mark Jason Lozada Gapuz, 29 years old, arrested for the crime of Grave Coercion, arrested in Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City; Herald Miranda Herrera, 34 years old, arrested for Violation of Chainsaw Act of 2002 sec 7(4) of RA 9175, arrested in Brooke’s Point, Palawan; John Kenneth Edonga Garcia, 28 years old, arrested for the Violation of sec 27 of RA 7279, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Lourdes Mallorca Illustrisimo, 63 years old, arrested for the Violation of sec 27 of RA 7279, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Rebecca Gigante Batiancilla, 51 years old, arrested for the Violation of sec 27 of RA 7279, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Rolando Secuya Baluran, 30 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 5(i), sec 6(f) of RA 9262, arrested in Linapacan, Palawan; Peter John Carpio Capispisan, 27 years old, arrested for the crime of Serious Physical Injuries, arrested in El Ido, Palawan; Jennes Bantillo Cervantes, 32 years old, arrested for the crime of Rape, arrested in Araceli, Palawan; John Mar Mayo Romero, 26 years old, arrested for the crime of Theft, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Mary Ann Tabulod Hilomen, 22 years old, arrested for the crime of Theft, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Mark Angelo Abrera Melluga, 25 years old, arrested for the crime of Attempted Homicide, arrested in Coron, Palawan; 17-year-old-minor, arrested for Violation of RA 10591, arrested in Busuanga, Palawan; Robenson Lagrosa Buenaventura, 29 years old, arrested for the crime of Theft, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Nimuel Betoy Toyco, arrested for the crime of Theft, arrested in Coron, Palawan; Renante Jalandoni Balasabas, 33 years old, arrested for Violation of Provincial Ordinance no 18 series of 2005, arrested in Cuyo, Palawan; Christopher Cuizon Rosario, 27 years old, arrested for the crime of Robbery, arrested in Coron, Palawan; 16-year-old-minor, arrested of violations of RA 10654, arrested in Linapacan, Palawan; Franco Mauricio Banado, 33 years old, arrested for the crime of Qualified Theft under article 310 in relation to article 309 as amended by sec 81 of RA 10951, arrested in Bataraza, Palawan; Jino Raya Dusang, 37 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 77 of PD 705, arrested in Quezon, Palawan; Noli Raya Dusang, 35 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 77 of PD 705, arrested in Quezon, Palawan; George Bonales Austria, 58 years old, arrested for the crime of Homicide, arrested in Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City; Wilson Raya Dusang, 20 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 77 of PD 705, arrested in Quezon, Palawan; and Ronjie Damalde Likong, 18 years old, arrested for Violation of sec 77 of PD 705, arrested in Quezon, Palawan.

PPO chief P/Col. Adonis Guzman commended all the operating teams responsible for this “outstanding accomplishment in the campaign against criminality”.

“Let us remain focused on our commitment to our duties as advocates of law and order and our responsibility to account for all persons with warrant of arrest for a safer Palawan, a peaceful community to live in,” Guzman added.

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts