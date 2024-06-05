The 2nd Synchronized Pista ng Kalikasan led to the reforestation of 10 hectares of land in Sitio Pinagar, Barangay Campong-ulay, Rizal, Palawan, on Wednesday, June 5.

This effort was part of the 30th Pista ng Kalikasan celebration.

Participants from Barangays Bunog, Iraan, Punta-Baja, Campong-ulay, Ransang, Candawaga, and Culasian joined the event.

Tree planting activities occurred simultaneously in 12 other municipalities, including Quezon, Aborlan, San Vicente, El Nido, Culion, Coron, Dumaran, Roxas, Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, and Kalayaan, as part of the annual Pista ng Kalikasan and the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival.

Rizal Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO) Jenel Joy Calamba-Torres thanked the provincial and local governments for holding the event in their town, emphasizing the importance of forest restoration.

Vice Mayor Ma. Gracia Macasaet-Zapanta, SB members, department heads, LGU employees, and representatives from the Philippine Marines, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Air Force, Bureau of Fire Protection-Rizal, Philippine National Police (PNP), and private sectors also attended the event.