10-hectare land sought for PSU Campus in Narra

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved a resolution calling for the provision of an additional 10 hectares for the Palawan State University (PSU) campus in Narra in southern Palawan.

According to main proponent board member Ryan Maminta, the allocated lot will be used to build a laboratory to supplement the university’s agricultural courses.

In an attachment to the authored resolution made available on August 11, Bachelor of Science (BS) Agriculture program head Arlene Denosta wrote a letter dated July 28 to Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez requesting the provincial government to allocate a plot of land for BS Agriculture students in PSU Narra.

According to Denosta, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) requires a minimum of 50 hectares of land for universities offering agricultural programs and courses. Thus, PSU Narra needs to also have the specified plot of land for their studies.

“Currently, we have 42 students and 36 incoming freshman students for BS Agriculture. As per CHED Memorandum Order No. 14, a Higher Education Institution (HEI) offering an agricultural program should have a minimum land area of 50 hectares specifically used for instruction, production, research, and extension (farm demonstration),” the letter read.

The letter further requested the plot to be near the campus if possible.

