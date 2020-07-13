1-month old child in Romblon tests positive for COVID-19

The Alcantara municipal government, in a statement, said that the infant was already transported aboard Montenegro Shipping Lines (Xenia) to the National Children’s Hospital on July 10 where he is undergoing treatment.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—A one-month-old baby from Alcantara town in Romblon is the region’s youngest COVID-19 positive patient.

The patient, along with the mother and a babysitter, arrived at the Tablas Airport on July 5 aboard Cebu Pacific flight DG-6073. The baby was nonreactive to the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) conducted upon their arrival, which subsequently allowed for their endorsement to home quarantine at their residence in Barangay San Isidro, Alcantara.

On July 7, the one-month-old baby showed symptoms that prompted for hospital admission at the Don Modesto Formilleza Sr. Memorial Hospital at the neighbor municipality of Looc. The swab samples for the confirmatory test were gathered on July 8, with the result returning positive on July 12.

The Alcantara municipal government has initiated contact tracing for those who may had direct contact with the family during their voyage home.

The case brings the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Romblon to eight.

