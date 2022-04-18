A person was hurt in a vehicular accident recorded on Easter Sunday morning along the national road in Barangay Villa Libertad in El Nido.

In a spot report released Monday by the Provincial Police Office (PPO) through P/Maj. Ric Ramos, the involved parties were identified as Ruel Alos Capuno, 47, driver of a Toyota Hi-ace van, and a resident of Brgy. San Fernando, El Nido, and Bernardo Garapo Asistente, 48, driver of a Rusi 110 motorcycle, and a resident of Brgy. Liminangcong, Taytay.

Asistente was brough to the El Nido Community Hospital after sustaining a fractured left leg, the report said.

According to initial inquiries, the accident occurred while Capuno’s Hi-ace was traveling north on the national highway in Villa Libertad and Asistente’s was traveling in the other direction. When the said van reached the scene of the accident, it took the opposite lane of the road and collided with the said motorcycle.

