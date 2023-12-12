A passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup truck was declared dead on arrival following a road mishap involving a Yamaha scooter motorcycle on Monday, December 11, in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan.

According to the police report, the Yamaha scooter, driven by 26-year-old Christine Jane Cajada, was traveling from Poblacion, Taytay, to Brgy. Alimanguan, San Vicente, when it was hit by the Ford Ranger driven by 55-year-old Reynaldo Sta. Ana Bacaycay, who was traveling from Narra to El Nido.

“Upon reaching the place of the incident, the Ford Ranger accidentally sideswiped the Yamaha scooter motorcycle, hitting its front tire and falling beside the grassy road,” the police reported.

“Then and there, the Ford Ranger swerved to the left portion of the road, and the driver lost his control and occupied the opposite lane, wherein one of his passengers jumped from the said vehicle and fell on the road,” they added.

The passenger from the Ford Ranger suffered a fatal head injury.

Cajada sustained injuries and received medical treatment at the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH).

Meanwhile, Bacaycay and five other passengers were unharmed.

Both drivers were taken to the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) for proper handling, while the Ford Ranger remained at the accident site.