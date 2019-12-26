1 dead, another injured in Aborlan motorcycle crash

The provincial police office identified the fatality as Reuben Angcap Tagle, 24, student, and resident of Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City. The injured passenger was identified aa Dominic Alido Angcap, 19, a local resident.

Two men riding a motorcycle crashed into a road construction site in Aborlan on the afternoon of Christmas day, resulting to the death of the driver and injury to the passenger.

The provincial police office identified the fatality as Reuben Angcap Tagle, 24, student, and resident of Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City. The injured passenger was identified aa Dominic Alido Angcap, 19, a local resident.

The accident reportedly happened along the national highway in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay.

The police report stated that the driver may have failed to see the warning sign on the approach to the construction site, leading to the accident.

The passengers were brought to the Aborlan Medicare Hospital by responding personnel of Rescue 165 where Tagle, the driver of the motorcycle, reportedly died on arrival.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.