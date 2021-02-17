1 dead, 3 injured in vehicle crash in Brgy. Lucbuan

Quinne Bautista Iglesias, 28, who was fatally injured and declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

One person died and three were injured when a pick-up vehicle traveling from El Nido to Puerto Princesa City met an accident Saturday (February 13), along the national highway in Barangay Lucbuan.

An initial police investigation stated that the vehicle, driven by a certain Virgilio Marcos Cabrera, 57, and carrying six passengers, slid off the road near Km. 51 and crashed. One of the passengers, identified as Quinne Bautista Iglesias, 28, was reportedly thrown off the vehicle when it rammed on the side road and was fatally injured. She was declared dead on arrival at the Palawan Adventist Hospital.

Three other passengers sustained injuries while two were unharmed. The injured passengers were listed in the police report as Mary Grace Joven, 22, Benjamin Tabla Marcos, 24, and Juvy Ann Quibec, 28. Those reported unharmed were identified as Monica Allego Cabrera, 27, and Ceasar Marcos Cabrera.

The police said a case for reckless driving leading to homicide and serious physical injuries is being prepared against the driver.

Lucbuan barangay captain Berlie Gabinete said he reached the site of the accident after it happened and immediately sought help.

“Nagpatawag na agad ako ng pulis at dalawang ambulance na dumating bandang 2 a.m. Sinakay na ‘yung nag-aagaw buhay pero ang isa, hindi na sinakay na isa pang ambulance kasi sabi expired na daw. Nagpatawag na lang kami ng funeral (parlor),” Gabinete told Palawan News.

WP Post Author Patricia Laririt is a reporter for Palawan News who covers politics, education, environment, tourism, and human interest stories. She loves watching Netflix, reading literary fiction, and listens to serial fiction podcasts. Her favorite color is blue. See author's posts