Representative Mike Rivera of the 1st Consumers Alliance for Rural Energy (1-CARE) Partylist has endorsed the mayoralty candidacy of independent bet Florante Antazo.

Rivera was in Puerto Princesa City on Sunday to tour some parts of the city, accompanied by Antazo.

“Similarity namin siguro ay marunong ako makipagusap sa kahit kanino kasi nasa puso ko. Nakita ko sa kanya na gusto niya i-angat ang tao. Hindi man sya manalo ay sila ang nawalan,” Rivera said.

Antazo said he admires Rivera’s track record in Padre Garcia, Batangas, particularly how he undertook important infrastructure projects, and that his closeness with him would be of help if he is elected.

“Pinagsabay-sabay niya lahat at wala pang loan ‘yan, sabay-sabay ‘yan lahat ng infrastructure pinagawa. Kaya ang galing, malaki talaga ang tiwala ko sa kanya,” Antazo said.