The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in collaboration with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) conducted an Environment Management System (EMS) workshop held at Hilton Hotel, Pasay City.

The workshop also highlighted the launching of the EMS Philippines’ Guidelines wherein, airports in the country are enjoined to adopt and implement EMS in its airport operations. During the session, Ms. Manuel Luisa Palma, Iloilo International Airport Manager presented the Iloilo International Airport’s journey towards EMS certification.

In 2019, the Iloilo International Airport was nominated as a pilot airport in the ASEAN region to receive support from EASA through the ARISE+ program in adopting and implementing EMS, aligned with the ISO 14001 standard. Improvements in environmental compliances as well as operational effectiveness has been in the form of significant reduction in the power and water utilization, effective solid waste management and institutionalizing the monitoring, reporting and evaluation of processes to come up with improvements.

With the successful implementation in Iloilo International Airport, the CAAP further continued the EMS journey in 2022 with the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) for the second (2nd) airport to be the recipient of the technical assistance from the project. With the full support from the management, it is expected that CAAP operated airports will start to replicate the adoption and implementation of the system.

The activity was attended by the Environmental Focal persons from the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia, Department of Civil Aviation of Laos, Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Environment and Social team from San Miguel Aerocity, LIPAD corporation and CAAP Area Managers.

