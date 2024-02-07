House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 920 families rendered homeless by the devastating blaze in two coastal barangays of Puerto Princesa City will each receive ₱10,000 in cash assistance.

Romualdez, currently acting as the temporary representative for Palawan’s 3rd Congressional District after the death of Rep. Edward Hagedorn, said that the financial support would come from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The devastating fire swept through Barangay Pagkakaisa and Barangay Bagong Silang shortly after 2 a.m., causing widespread destruction. It impacted 450 households, affecting approximately 920 families and dramatically altering the lives of many residents.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that has befallen the residents of Barangay. Pagkakaisa and Barangay Bagong Silang. In these trying times, it is imperative that we come together as a nation to support our fellow Filipinos. The provision of financial assistance is a crucial step in our concerted efforts to aid in their recovery,” said Romualdez.

Aside from the financial aid, Romualdez and Tingog Partylist are preparing to distribute 3,500 food packs, sourced from the Personal Calamity Assistance Fund.

This gesture, he explained, underscores the solidarity and support of the nation’s leaders with the fire victims.

Speaker Romualdez’s office, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other essential agencies, is working to accelerate the distribution of aid.

Additionally, it is in touch with the city government of Puerto Princesa